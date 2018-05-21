‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Solo: A Star Wars Story
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 14-20. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, Designated Survivor and American Idol.

Just behind “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in second place: Global Road’s “Show Dogs,” which saw 1,205 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.88 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” (EMV: $3.75 million), Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.69 million) and Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” ($3.39 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Show Dogs” has the best iSpot Attention Index (122) in the ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.31M – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Impressions: 317,580,825
Attention Score: 92.39
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 784
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 39
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.02M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/08/18

$3.88M – Show Dogs

Impressions: 283,169,910
Attention Score: 94.21
Attention Index: 122
National Airings: 1,205
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: Nick, Univision
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.35M
Studio: Global Road
Started Airing: 03/24/18

$3.75M – Deadpool 2

Impressions: 323,651,845
Attention Score: 92.45
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 1,307
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 41
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.09M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/16/18

$3.69M – Ocean’s 8

Impressions: 200,172,176
Attention Score: 94.19
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 344
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.77M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/18

$3.39M – Incredibles 2

Impressions: 189,069,187
Attention Score: 89.27
Attention Index: 69
National Airings: 501
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.12M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 11/18/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/14/2018 and 05/20/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Digital

  • Mark Zuckerberg Congressional Testimony Media

    How to Watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's EU Testimony

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

  • Vernon Sanders Amazon

    Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

  • Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia

    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Invest in Atom Tickets (EXCLUSIVE)

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

  • Facebook Thumbs Down Dislike Illustration

    Progressive Groups Launch Campaign to Break Up Facebook

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Netflix Production Deal

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

  • Italian Actor Giancarlo Giannini Arrives at

    Giancarlo Giannini Joins George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad