‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Ads placed for the “Star Wars” franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.31 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 14-20. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, Designated Survivor and American Idol.

Just behind “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in second place: Global Road’s “Show Dogs,” which saw 1,205 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.88 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” (EMV: $3.75 million), Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.69 million) and Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” ($3.39 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Show Dogs” has the best iSpot Attention Index (122) in the ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



