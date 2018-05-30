‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Solo A Star Wars Story
CREDIT: Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Ads placed for the Star Wars franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.79 million through Sunday for 1,307 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including ABC, ESPN and NBC, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, The Voice and American Idol.

Just behind “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8,” which saw 503 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.23 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” (EMV: $2.93 million), Warner Bros.’ “Tag” ($2.75 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Superfly” ($2 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Superfly” has the best iSpot Attention Index (121) in the ranking, getting 21% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.79M – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Impressions: 520,844,468
Attention Score: 91.29
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 1,307
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 55
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.95M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/08/18

$3.23M – Ocean’s 8

Impressions: 218,059,126
Attention Score: 92.73
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 503
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: TNT, FOX
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.11M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/18

$2.93M – Incredibles 2

Impressions: 190,553,433
Attention Score: 89.35
Attention Index: 73
National Airings: 527
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick, TNT
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.35M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 11/18/17

$2.75M – Tag

Impressions: 165,908,492
Attention Score: 90.11
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 371
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: TNT, NBC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.97M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/08/18

$2M – Superfly

Impressions: 86,954,188
Attention Score: 93.89
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 224
Networks: 16
Most Spend On: TNT, FOX
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.07M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 04/09/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/21/2018 and 05/27/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Ads placed for the Star Wars franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.79 million […]

