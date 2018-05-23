Snapchat’s Parent Launches ‘Yellow’ Incubator Program for Mobile-Content Creators

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
snapchat-logo
CREDIT: Snap

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling.

Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency at the company’s space in Venice, Calif. The participants also will have the opportunity to get their content distributed on the Snapchat platform.

The first Yellow program, which kicks off in September, will include up to 10 projects. Project teams will likely consist of one to four people, according to Snap. Candidates can apply for the program at the Yellow website: yellowla.com. The application window will close July 8, 2018, and the first class will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Dec. 7, 2018.

Snap is looking for applicants from diverse backgrounds, according to a company rep, including filmmakers, editors, producers, and writers; influencers and creators; and founders of early-stage companies.

There are three specific areas Snap is especially interested in for the Yellow program:

Related

  • Augmented Reality: Content and applications that push the limits of AR — whether experienced on mobile phones, headsets, glasses, or other devices — in addition to creators developing products that can integrate with platforms such as Snapchat and Lens Studio.
  • Interactive: Content that takes advantage of tappable interfaces, geolocation and more.
  • Narrative Storytelling: Content that uses mobile-specific techniques for pacing, visual impact, and interpersonal dynamics.

In addition, Snap says it’s interested in creators focused on a diverse range of content themes, including beauty and style, business and entrepreneurship, design, esports, gaming, health and fitness, humor and comedy, journalism, news and politics, music, pets and animals, science and technology, social causes and activism, sports travel culture, youth and student life.

According to Snap, it has seen proven success from mobile-first content creators using a similar approach. For example, Elisabeth Murdoch’s Vertical Networks started “Brother,” a channel on Snapchat Discover that has since expanded into producing some of Snapchat’s most popular shows, including dating show “Phone Swap” — which has been picked up by Fox as a series for a run this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Digital

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat's Parent Launches 'Yellow' Incubator Program for Mobile-Content Creators

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

  • airtv

    Dish's New AirTV Device Is a Connected Tuner for Free Broadcast TV

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

  • Donald Trump

    President Trump Can't Block Twitter Users, Federal Court Rules

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify’s Class-Action Settlement Approved

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

  • A man watches a baseball game

    The Big Gamble: Is Sports Betting Really a $7 Billion Media Windfall?

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

  • Hulu - Ryan Crosby & Nick

    Hulu Hires Netflix, Samsung Execs as VPs on Marketing Team

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling. Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad