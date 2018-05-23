Snapchat’s Parent Launches ‘Yellow’ Incubator Program for Mobile-Content Creators

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is looking to invest in new media content creators through Yellow — a new program to fund and mentor startup teams in the art of mobile storytelling.

Snap says it will invest $150,000 in each team that is accepted into the Yellow program, which will include a three-month residency at the company’s space in Venice, Calif. The participants also will have the opportunity to get their content distributed on the Snapchat platform.

The first Yellow program, which kicks off in September, will include up to 10 projects. Project teams will likely consist of one to four people, according to Snap. Candidates can apply for the program at the Yellow website: yellowla.com. The application window will close July 8, 2018, and the first class will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Dec. 7, 2018.

Snap is looking for applicants from diverse backgrounds, according to a company rep, including filmmakers, editors, producers, and writers; influencers and creators; and founders of early-stage companies.

There are three specific areas Snap is especially interested in for the Yellow program:

Augmented Reality: Content and applications that push the limits of AR — whether experienced on mobile phones, headsets, glasses, or other devices — in addition to creators developing products that can integrate with platforms such as Snapchat and Lens Studio.

Interactive: Content that takes advantage of tappable interfaces, geolocation and more.

Content that takes advantage of tappable interfaces, geolocation and more. Narrative Storytelling: Content that uses mobile-specific techniques for pacing, visual impact, and interpersonal dynamics.

In addition, Snap says it’s interested in creators focused on a diverse range of content themes, including beauty and style, business and entrepreneurship, design, esports, gaming, health and fitness, humor and comedy, journalism, news and politics, music, pets and animals, science and technology, social causes and activism, sports travel culture, youth and student life.

According to Snap, it has seen proven success from mobile-first content creators using a similar approach. For example, Elisabeth Murdoch’s Vertical Networks started “Brother,” a channel on Snapchat Discover that has since expanded into producing some of Snapchat’s most popular shows, including dating show “Phone Swap” — which has been picked up by Fox as a series for a run this summer.