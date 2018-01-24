Snap VP of Product Tom Conrad Is Leaving

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Conrad
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Conrad

Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report.

Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s VP of product, and later as its CTO. Conrad is also on the board of directors of smart speaker maker Sonos.

He told Techcrunch Wednesday that he wasn’t itching to jump back into the game at another tech company any time soon, and instead was looking to focus on music, art and some of his other passions.

For Snapchat, the departure comes at a critical juncture. The company recently started to roll out an ambitious resdesign to reinvigorate user growth. The design is supposed to make Snapchat easier to understand for new users and once again put a bigger focus on personal communication. However, feedback from early users has been widely critical, according to Techcrunch.

In addition, Snap has also been looking to widen its user base by breaking down the walled garden of its app. The company started to let some of its users share Stories on the web this week, a move that is reminiscent of Twitter’s use of embeddable tweets.

 

 

More Digital

  • Logan Paul

    Logan Paul Returns to YouTube With Suicide Awareness Video Following Japan Controversy

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • Tom Conrad

    Snap VP of Product Tom Conrad Is Leaving

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • A still image from SPHERES: Songs

    Sundance Sees First Seven-Figure VR Deal As CityLights Buys Darren Aronofsky's 'Spheres'

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • AT&T-Chernin JV Otter Media Buys Out

    AT&T-Chernin J.V. Otter Media Buys Out Remaining Fullscreen, Crunchyroll Owners

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • Ze Frank - BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Reshuffles Entertainment Group, Ze Frank Shifted to R&D Role

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • YouTube Launches Ad-Supported Original ‘The Super

    YouTube Launches Ad-Supported Original ‘The Super Slow Show’

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

  • Apple Logo

    Next iOS Version Will Let Users Turn Off Slow-Down of Older iPhones

    Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report. Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad