Snap VP of Product Tom Conrad Is Leaving

Snap’s VP of Product Tom Conrad is leaving the company in March. His duties are being taken over by Snap’s director of growth Jacob Andreou, according to a Techcrunch report.

Conrad joined Snap as Snapchat’s VP of product in March of 2016. Before that, he spent a decade at music streaming service Pandora, first as the company’s VP of product, and later as its CTO. Conrad is also on the board of directors of smart speaker maker Sonos.

He told Techcrunch Wednesday that he wasn’t itching to jump back into the game at another tech company any time soon, and instead was looking to focus on music, art and some of his other passions.

For Snapchat, the departure comes at a critical juncture. The company recently started to roll out an ambitious resdesign to reinvigorate user growth. The design is supposed to make Snapchat easier to understand for new users and once again put a bigger focus on personal communication. However, feedback from early users has been widely critical, according to Techcrunch.

In addition, Snap has also been looking to widen its user base by breaking down the walled garden of its app. The company started to let some of its users share Stories on the web this week, a move that is reminiscent of Twitter’s use of embeddable tweets.