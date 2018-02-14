You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

In a First Step Toward Monetization, Snapchat Starts Sharing Stats With Creators

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
snapchat-logo
CREDIT: Snap

Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them.

Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story view count as well as information on how much time Snapchat users spend on viewing a creator’s stories. Snap will also share daily reach and engagement metrics, and demographic information about the composition of a Snapchatter’s audience.

snapchat data

This information is being shared with Snapchatters who are part of the Official Stories creator community. These are essentially users with verified accounts, something that Snapchat until now has largely reserved for celebrities. The company is also going to share stats with other Snapchatters who have large followings on the service.

Creators could conceivably use the data to go out and hunt for sponsors or brand partners  on their own, as it also includes audience insights information. However, the data is clearly also a first step towards Snap directly sharing revenue with its creators — something that CEO Evan Spiegel had promised to launch in 2018.

“We have historically neglected the creator community on Snapchat that creates and distributes public Stories for the broader Snapchat audience,” Spiegel had said during the company’s Q3 2017 earnings call. “Developing this ecosystem will allow artists to transition more easily from communicating with friends to creating Stories for a broader audience, monetizing their Stories, and potentially using our professional tools to create premium content.”

More Digital

  • snapchat-logo

    In a First Step Towards Monetization, Snapchat Starts Sharing Stats With Creators

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Adds Turner Networks, Will Raise Price to $40 for New Subscribers

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • Overtime - Zack Weiner-Dan Porter

    Sports-Media Startup Overtime Raises $9.5 Million From Kevin Durant, Andreessen Horowitz

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • iQIYI: Baidu Confirms U.S. IPO for

    China's Baidu Confirms U.S. IPO for Its iQIYI Streaming Platform

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • Amazon Confirms Culture-Clash Comedy as First

    Amazon Confirms Culture-Clash Comedy as First French Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • Peter Rabbit trailer

    ‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

  • Ryan Murphy Pose FX

    Ryan Murphy Inks Mammoth Overall Deal With Netflix

    Snapchat is starting to tell creators how well their stories are doing: Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new analytics feature Wednesday that will tell Snapchatters with sizable audiences how their stories have been performing, as well as who is looking at them. Some of the data shared includes weekly, monthly and year-to-date story […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad