You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snapchat’s Next Original Show: A ‘Visceral’ Look Into Fight Culture

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
snapchat-logo
CREDIT: Snap

Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world.

The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. New episodes are slated to air Fridays at 6 a.m. ET, and previously aired episodes will be available using Snapchat’s Search feature.

The total number of “Brawler” episodes is open-ended at this point. Snap has a standard agreement for ad-revenue sharing with Uproxx, the lead producer on the show, and STX.

Producers describe “Brawler” as a “visceral” exploration of fight culture. Each episode will showcase distinctive fighting styles in different locales. The vignettes will profile a modern-day jiu-jitsu master demonstrating the Zen fighting style in New York, a boxing coach schooling pupils in a ring in Los Angeles, and a silat master demonstrating rapid-fire martial arts in the streets of Malaysia.

According to Snap, users view more than 10 billion videos each day on Snapchat — however, the majority of those are user-generated posts. As of the fourth quarter of 2017, Snapchat average 187 million daily active users worldwide.

“Brawler” is STXdigital’s first series for Snapchat and its first co-production with Uproxx.

“As one of the boldest and engaging platforms in the mobile space today, Snapchat is great home for this show,” commented STXdigital COO Rich Sullivan.

Uproxx CEO Ben Blank said the company plans to work with STX on more future original content targeted at Gen Z and millennial audiences.

More Digital

  • David Guetta performs at the 2017

    Warner Music Sues TV Software Company That Enables Streaming

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • Final Space

    TBS Premieres 'Final Space' on the Front Page of Reddit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • viveport subscription

    HTC Raises Price of Viveport VR Subscription Service

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat's Next Original Show: A 'Visceral' Look Into Fight Culture

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • Pandora Premium web

    Pandora Brings Premium Service to the Web

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • Adaptive Studios - Marc Joubert, Perrin

    AMC Networks Leads Adaptive Studios $16.5 Million Funding Round

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

  • LiveLike

    Social VR Sports Startup LiveLike Raises $9.6 Million

    Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world. The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad