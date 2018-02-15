Snapchat’s Next Original Show: A ‘Visceral’ Look Into Fight Culture

Coming soon to Snapchat: a docu-series about fight culture that will look into combat styles across the world.

The new series, “Brawler,” is produced by STX Entertainment’s STXdigital and digital-media company Uproxx Media Group exclusively for Snapchat. The Snapchat Show will premiere on the app’s Discover menu on Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m. ET. New episodes are slated to air Fridays at 6 a.m. ET, and previously aired episodes will be available using Snapchat’s Search feature.

The total number of “Brawler” episodes is open-ended at this point. Snap has a standard agreement for ad-revenue sharing with Uproxx, the lead producer on the show, and STX.

Producers describe “Brawler” as a “visceral” exploration of fight culture. Each episode will showcase distinctive fighting styles in different locales. The vignettes will profile a modern-day jiu-jitsu master demonstrating the Zen fighting style in New York, a boxing coach schooling pupils in a ring in Los Angeles, and a silat master demonstrating rapid-fire martial arts in the streets of Malaysia.

According to Snap, users view more than 10 billion videos each day on Snapchat — however, the majority of those are user-generated posts. As of the fourth quarter of 2017, Snapchat average 187 million daily active users worldwide.

“Brawler” is STXdigital’s first series for Snapchat and its first co-production with Uproxx.

“As one of the boldest and engaging platforms in the mobile space today, Snapchat is great home for this show,” commented STXdigital COO Rich Sullivan.

Uproxx CEO Ben Blank said the company plans to work with STX on more future original content targeted at Gen Z and millennial audiences.