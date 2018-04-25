Snapchat Considers Rolling Back Some of Its Controversial Redesign

Some of Snapchat’s controversial redesign may be rolled back, after all: The company has begun to test design tweaks that would once again combine stories of celebrities with those of your friends.

Recode was first to spot those tests Tuesday, which have since been confirmed by the company. “We are always listening to our community and will continue to test updates that we hope will give Snapchatters the best possible experience on our platform,” a spokesperson told the website.

Snapchat seperated the two with its recent massive redesign, which was first announced last year and then brought to all of the service’s users earlier this year. The stated goal of that redesign was to make Snapchat easier for new users, including those beyond its core age group of snap-obsessed teenagers.

However, the redesign faced massive resistance from a number of users, including some 1.25 million who signed a Change.org petition to roll it back. Snapchat’s official stance had been that the redesign was here to stay, with executives like CEO Evan Spiegel even saying that the critics were proving the company right.

However, Snapchat wasn’t just attacked by ordinary users. A number of celebrities with huge audiences on the platform also spoke up, including Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen. Both contributed to significant pressure on Snap’s share price, with investors worrying that the platform was at risk of losing some of its key voices.