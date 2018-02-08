Snapchat Users Buy Half of All Movie Tickets in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Paul Blow for Variety

Hollywood loves Snapchat, for a reason: Users of the service account for 50 percent of all movie ticket sales in the U.S. What’s more, movies that are being advertised on Snapchat see a raise in awareness of as much as a 39%, according to data Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. shared with Variety this week.

Snapchat users make up 36% of all moviegoers and 50% of all movie ticket sales in the U.S., according to that data, which was collected by the National Research Group (NRG) on behalf of Snap Inc. The difference between the two numbers comes from the fact that Snapchat simply go to theaters more often than non-users, thus snapping up more tickets than the general movie-going population.

“Snapchat users are heavy moviegoers but can be a hard to reach segment through traditional media,” said NRG CEO Jon Penn. “Snapchat provides a direct channel into their daily lives.”

Penn’s company analyzed some 375 movie releases for its study, going all the way back to 2015, and specifically looking at how ads on Snapchat changed the performance of these movies. While doing so, the research company found that movies with ads on Snapchat saw a 23% increase in unaided awareness — a box office research metric that refers to consumers being aware of the opening of a movie without being prompted.

That increase of awareness was for both major blockbusters and indie movies, a well as across all genres, according to Snap. What’s more, studios that spent a little more on ads on Snapchat saw a raise in unaided awareness of as much as 39%.

Ads on Snapchat also led to a  22% increase in first choice — another key box office metric, this time measuring how many consumers rank a movie as their first choice among upcoming movies. And movies that were advertised with an AR lens saw an increase in unaided awareness and first choice by 34%.

“This research shows the wide overlap between Snapchatters and moviegoers, and the real impact studios can have with campaigns on our platform,” said Snap’s head of entertainment measurement Cheryl Idell.

Earlier this week, Snap released better-than-expected results for the holiday quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectations both on revenue and user growth. This resulted in a big boost for Snap’s stock, with share prices up 47% at the close of the markets Wednesday.

