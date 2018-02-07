Snapchat to Live-Stream Key Moments From NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage

Snap is expanding its partnership with NBCUniversal for coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea — including a new Snapchat live-streaming feature that will deliver select moments from the games.

Starting Feb. 10, Snapchat will begin broadcasting video from NBC’s live broadcast of the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, from the app’s Discover page. NBC is the first TV partner Snap is collaborating with on its new Live feature.

NBCUniversal — which invested $500 million in Snap — previously worked with Snapchat to distribute content from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. For 2018, in addition to the select live streams, Snapchat will introduce new product features and premium content across Snap’s Shows, Publisher Stories and Our Stories formats.

NBC Sports and Snap say they have already signed deals with more than 20 advertisers who have bought sponsorships for Snapchat Olympic content, more than double the number of advertisers from Rio.

For the Winter Olympics, NBCU will be the first media partner to work with Snap to produce custom Context Cards, which will be featured in curated Our Stories that offer Snapchat users a behind-the-scenes look at the games. The Context Cards will feature posts from Olympic athletes and fans, as well as NBC highlights and other content.

Snapchatters will be able to swipe up on snaps in Our Stories that are labeled “More” to view the custom Context Cards. Those will let users access a schedule of the games; track all nations’ and individual athletes’ earned medals; read news coverage; check the local weather; watch additional Stories related to PyeongChang 2018; and follow Team USA athletes on Snapchat.

The announcement comes after Snap beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter 2017 results and reported an increase to 187 million average daily active Snapchat users worldwide for the period — up 8.9 million sequentially. Snap also disclosed that it paid over $100 million in revenue to its content partners.