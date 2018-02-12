Snap VP of Sales Jeff Lucas Exits After Less Than Two Years

Jeff Lucas, VP and global head of sales for Snapchat parent company Snap, is leaving the company.

Lucas’s departure from Snap was first reported by financial-news network Cheddar. He previously was a longtime sales and marketing exec at Viacom, rising to head the media conglomerate’s sales division before joining Snap in 2016.

A Snap rep confirmed Lucas is leaving the social-messaging and media company but declined to provide additional comment.

The exit by Lucas comes just a few weeks after word that Snap VP of product Tom Conrad would be leaving the company in March and plans to retire from the tech business altogether.

Snap is not seeking to replace Lucas, who had reported to chief strategy officer Imran Khan.

Instead, with Lucas’s departure, Snap is adopting a distributed-leadership model, with five execs reporting up to Khan. Those are: Luke Kallis, head of West Coast sales; Sharon Silverstein, head of central U.S. region sales; Brett Wein, now head of East Coast sales; Claire Valoti, former GM of U.K. sales who is now managing all of international sales; and Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, now in charge of team dedicated to agencies and key accounts.

Last week Snap reported its best quarter ever last week since its March 2017 IPO, beating Wall Street revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2017 and posting the biggest net user addition in over a year. The company also announced that it paid media partners more than $100 million during Q4.

Meanwhile, Snapchat is facing a widespread backlash over its major app redesign, with many users complaining that the new version is harder to use.