You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Version of Snap’s Spectacles Pops Up in FCC Filing

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
snapchat-spectacles-snap-teal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snap

Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.”

Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The heavily redacted filing is short on details, and for instance doesn’t feature photos or a user manual of the device. However, some of the documents publicly available mention both Spectacles as a device description well as “Model 002” to indicate that it is a second version of the device.

One of the major hardware changes seems to be the support of the 802.11ac Wifi standard, which will support faster file transfers in the 5GHz band. Also notable: Snap’s original Spectacles featured a FCC ID label on the inside of the temples. The new version will instead come with an electronic ID label, accessible within the Snapchat app, which could suggest a redesigned frame.

Cheddar recently reported that Snapchat was working on two new Spectacles versions, including one with smaller improvements over existing hardware and one with a dual camera and GPS that could sell for as much as $300.

Snapchat has had some difficulties selling the original version of Spectacles. Snap CFO Drew Vollero revealed late last year that the company had to write off close to $40 million in unsold inventory and excess purchasing commitments because it had overestimated the demand for the product.

More Digital

  • snapchat-spectacles-snap-teal

    New Version of Snap's Spectacles Pops Up in FCC Filing

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

  • NHL 2017 Stanley Cup Final -

    Hulu Inks Sponsorship Deal for NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Congressional Testimony

    Facebook Shares Climb as Mark Zuckerberg Testifies at Senate Hearing

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

  • Capitol Records Building

    Capitol Launches Innovation Center to 'Help Drive the Future of Innovation in Music'

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

  • Prime Video app

    Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Watch Mark Zuckerberg's First Congressional Hearing Live

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. may be getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles wearable device soon: On late Tuesday, the FCC published a new filing made by the company for a “wearable video camera.” Snap didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The heavily redacted filing is short on details, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad