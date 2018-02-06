You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap Stock Up 27% as Company Posts First Earnings Beat Since IPO

By
Janko Roettgers

Snapchat logos
CREDIT: Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

Investors are very relieved about Snap’s latest earnings report: The Snapchat maker not only beat analysts’ revenue expectations for Q4 of 2017, but also posted the biggest net user addition in over a year. The company’s stock went up close to 27% in after-hours trading immediately following the report.

“Our business really came together towards the end of last year and I am very proud of our team for working hard to deliver these results,” said Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in prepared remarks to Tuesday’s earnings call. “We ended 2017 confident that we can grow our Snapchat community and monetize our products more efficiently than ever before.”

Snap generated some $285.69 million in revenue during the quarter ending December 31, compared to $165.68 million during the same quarter a year before. Net losses came in at $349.98 million, compared to net losses of $169.95 million during Q4 of 2016. This translated to a net loss of $0.28 per share.

Analysts had expected losses of $409 million, and revenue of around $253 million. This is the first time Snap has beat market expectations since going public last year.

Related

Snap’s good news extended to usage metrics, with Snapchat adding 8.9 million daily active users in Q4 — the highest net addition since Q3 of 2016.

Snap’s upbeat earnings release was in stark contract to previous quarters, which saw the company struggling with slowing user growth and lower-than-expected revenue numbers. Spiegel used the company’s Q3 earnings to announce some drastic changes, including a revamped app that launched to some users in November.

Those design changes have put a bigger emphasis on user-to-user sharing, as opposed to content created by publishers and brands. However, engagement with content from publishers has actually grown, Spiegel said Tuesday: “In one of our first test markets, we saw that the number of Daily Active Users watching Publisher Stories on Discover grew by over 40 percent when compared to the old design of the application.”

Spiegel said Tuesday that Snap had generated more than $100 million for its content partners in 2017.

Developing.

  • Snapchat logos

    Snap Stock Up 27% as Company Posts First Earnings Beat Since IPO

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Homepod Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

  • Jeff Hughes - Fox Networks Digital

    Fox Networks Group Names Jeff Hughes President of Digital (EXCLUSIVE)

  • patreon lens

    Patreon Launches Lens, Its Take on Stories, to Let Creators Connect With Supporters

  • tablo_samsung_insitu_guide

    Tablo Launches DVR App for Cord Cutters on Samsung TVs

  • Kian Lawley'Before I fall' film premiere,

    YouTube Star Kian Lawley Fired From Fox's 'The Hate U Give' After Racist Video Resurfaces

  • David Gerbitz

    Pandora Promotes David Gerbitz to Chief Operating Officer

