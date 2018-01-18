Snap Layoffs: 22 Staffers Gone Across Content Division, Other Teams

Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. laid off 22 staffers as part of a wider reorganization this week, Variety has learned from a source close to the company. Some of the staffers laid off were part of Snap’s content team, but the majority were from other teams across the company.

The Information and Cheddar were among the first to report the layoffs Thursday.

The layoffs come as Snap is looking to consolidate some of its teams in its Venice, California headquarters, where they will be more closely overseen by newly-hired executives. The company made relocation offers to some employees as part of that process, and laid off others.

Snap recently hired former Storyful CEO Rahul Chopra to oversee its Stories Everywhere project, as well as former mitú Chief Product officer Mike Su as its new director of content. It is expected to hire additional content staffers in the coming months.

News of the layoffs come at a time where Snap is looking for an increased focus in its hiring. CEO Evan Spiegel told staffers last year that the company would slow down hiring in 2018, and the company laid off 18 members of its recruiting team in October.

In a memo leaked to Cheddar, Spiegel told staffers this week that it was important that Snap was smart at scaling its company, including its headcount. “All too often in our industry, small startups talk about achieving ‘scale’ when they really mean that they are getting bigger,” he wrote.

Snap has been getting ready to implement some drastic changes with a redesign that will put a bigger emphasis on user-shared content, as opposed to content shared by brands. The company also plans to roll out new monetization options for content creators this year — both measures designed to rekindle user growth, which has been stalling.

Spiegel said in the leaked memo that the company wasn’t looking to finish second place as it fights off competitors like Facebook. “The journey is long, the work is hard, but we have and we will consistently, systematically, out-innovate our competitors with substantially few resources and in far less time,” he wrote.