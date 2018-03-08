You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap Confirms Laying off 120 Engineers

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
snapchat-logo
CREDIT: Snap

Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs.

“We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just over 120 members of our team from the company,” wrote Snap senior VP of engineering Jerry Hunter in an internal staff memo that was first published by Cheddar.

Hunter painted the layoffs as a way to build “high-performing, technically excellent, and appropriately aligned teams” within the company. “That required us to think carefully about the shape of the organization, and where each member of our team fits,” he wrote.

Snap’s spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s current headcount Thursday, but the company recently told investors that it had 3,069 employees at the end of 2017. Snap had already laid off 22 staffers from its content team and other divisions in January, and also cut jobs in its recruiting and hardware divisions last fall.

The layoffs come about a month after Snap posted its best quarter yet as a public company, adding 8.9 million daily active users in Q4 of 2017 while at the same time beating revenue expectations. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel had already told staff that the company would slow down hiring in 2018.

The company is still in the process of telling affected staffers about their future at the company,  and has planned a company-wide meeting for next week to go over the changes with employees, according to Hunter’s memo.

 

More Digital

  • Netflix phone

    Netflix Subscribers Streamed Record-Breaking 350 Million Hours of Video on January 7

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snap Confirms Laying off 120 Engineers

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • Steve Reed - Machinima

    Machinima Taps Former CBS Interactive Exec Steve Reed as VP Brand Partnerships

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • Tribeca Storyscapes Virtual Arcade 2018

    Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Slate of VR and Interactive Titles (Full List)

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • World Series Game 5 ratings

    YouTube TV Renews MLB Marketing Pact, Will Sponsor 2018 and 2019 World Series

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • Kickstarter logo

    AmDoc, Knight Foundation Launch $100,000 Kickstarter Fund for Documentary Filmmakers

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

  • Television Content Producer Mergers & Acquisitions

    Television Content Producer M & As Spike in 2017 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is indeed making significant staff cuts: A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it is laying off around 120 members of its engineering team. This comes a day after reports first surfaced about the company’s plans to cut at least 100 jobs. “We have made the exceptionally difficult decision to exit just […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad