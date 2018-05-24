Newsmax, Free Speech TV Now Available on Dish’s Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling TV is now slinging two news channels — from different ends of the political spectrum — as part of the over-the-top internet TV service’s add-on news-programming tier.

Newsmax, the conservative news outlet, and Free Speech TV, a progressive, commercial-free viewer-supported network, are available in Sling TV’s News Extra bundle, which costs $5 extra per month.

In a special promotion, Sling TV will make Newsmax and Free Speech TV available for free to all Sling Orange ($20 per month) and Sling Blue ($25 per month) customers for the next three months. Afterward, subscribers will need to pay the additional $5 to subscribe to the News Extra package.

Both Newsmax TV and Free Speech TV are available free to stream online, without any subscription. Newsmax’s linear feed is available at newsmaxtv.com and Free Speech TV is at freespeech.org/watch-live.

The additions join the other networks available in Sling’s News Extra package: BBC World News, HLN, Fusion, TheBlaze, Euronews, Weather Nation, Russia’s RT, India’s News18, and CGTN, an English-language Chinese channel.

Dish launched Sling TV three years ago, as it looks to offset subscribe declines in its core satellite TV business. As of the end of Q1 2018, the company had 10.85 million Dish satellite TV subscribers — a net loss of 94,000 in the period — and 2.3 million Sling TV subscribers, up 91,000 sequentially.

