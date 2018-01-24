Slate Staffers Unionize With Writers Guild of America East

A majority of employees at digital news site Slate have voted in favor of the Writers Guild of America East serving as their representative in collective bargaining.

The guild announced Tuesday that Slate’s management agreed to recognize the union after a vote confirmed that the majority of eligible employees voted in favor of unionizing.

“Employees at Slate, one of the first and finest digital-native news organizations in the country, have made themselves heard, resounding in their decision to join the movement for collective bargaining across the industry,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East. “We look forward to working together to craft a contract that addresses their concerns and ensures that they participate in the decisions that affect their professional lives.”

Vox Media recognized the WGA East as the union representative for their editorial and video staff on Jan. 11. Over 1,000 digital news staff members have joined the WGA East in the last two and a half years at Vice, HuffPost, The Intercept, Gizmodo Media Group (Splinter, Gizmodo, Jezebel, Deadspin, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku, io9, Jalopnik, Earther), ThinkProgress, MTV News, Thrillist and Salon.

“We’re thrilled by the result of today’s vote, and grateful that Slate management agreed to let us conduct it in an independent and fair fashion,” said the Slate Union Organizing Committee in a statement. “This vote confirms that an overwhelming majority of Slate employees want to organize with the Writers Guild of America East—and that they want the benefits and protections that come from union membership.”

“As we wrote in our ‘Why We’re Organizing’ letter more than 10 months ago, we’re all proud to work for Slate, and we believe that unionizing will help us ensure that it is the best possible place to work. We’re excited we’ll now have the chance to do just that.”

Slate was created in 1996 by Michael Kinsley under the ownership of Microsoft. It was purchased by The Washington Post Company in 2004.

(pictured: Lowell Peterson and Slate Editor-in-Chief Julia Turner)