Sheryl Sandberg Lays Out the Plan to Fix Facebook

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Sheryl Sandberg - Facebook
CREDIT: THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook’s apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data.

COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, touched on in appearances in front of legislative bodies in the U.S. and U.K.

Sandberg acknowledged her company moved too slowly to confront myriad issues plaguing Facebook, but that they got the message and are working fast to address them.

“We definitely know we’re late,” she said. “We said we’re sorry, but sorry isn’t the point. The point is the action we’re taking. On all of these fronts, we’re thinking about responsibility in a very different ways.”

Schroepfer, who was grilled himself by UK’s Parliament last month, characterized the sweeping changes at the company as “the biggest cultural shift in the 10 years I’ve been there.”

Sandberg and Schroepfer went into extensive detail on how their teams are working to restore the safety and integrity of the platform, touting progress in the past six months at diminishing levels of different kinds of objectionable content on Facebook.

Key to the efforts has been reducing fake accounts, which has been the source of many different problems on the platform. Sandberg disclosed 1.3 billion fake accounts have been pulled down in the last six months across the globe.

Schroepfer also batted down the notion that Facebook was a monopoly that needed to be broken up, citing Silicon Valley rivals from Google to Snap that challenge them on a number of fronts. “We’re honest when we say we feel competition all the time.”

MORE TO COME…

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

    Facebook's apology tour continued Tuesday at the Code Conference as two of its most senior execs laid out their plans to fix the platform in the wake of huge controversies from fake news to misappropriation of user data. COO Sheryl Sandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer covered much of the same ground their boss, CEO Mark […]

