‘Sherlock Gnomes,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Sherlock Gnomes.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.07 million through Sunday for 1,043 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) As you’d expect, Paramount targeted a family-friendly audience, prioritizing spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and programming including The Loud House, This Is Us and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Just behind “Sherlock Gnomes” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Wrinkle in Time,” which saw 1,058 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.77 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising” (EMV: $4.32 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Love, Simon” ($4.16 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Tomb Raider” ($3.52 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Tomb Raider” has the best iSpot Attention Index (129) in the ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).