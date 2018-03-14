You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sherlock Gnomes,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

A Wrinkle in Time
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Atsushi Nishijima

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Sherlock Gnomes.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.07 million through Sunday for 1,043 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) As you’d expect, Paramount targeted a family-friendly audience, prioritizing spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and programming including The Loud House, This Is Us and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Just behind “Sherlock Gnomes” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Wrinkle in Time,” which saw 1,058 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.77 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising” (EMV: $4.32 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Love, Simon” ($4.16 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Tomb Raider” ($3.52 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Tomb Raider” has the best iSpot Attention Index (129) in the ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.07M – Sherlock Gnomes

Impressions: 267,621,070
Attention Score: 93.18
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 1,043
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.47M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/12/18

$4.77M – A Wrinkle in Time

Impressions: 388,209,700
Attention Score: 90.53
Attention Index: 70
National Airings: 1,058
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 62
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.36M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 07/21/17

$4.32M – Pacific Rim Uprising

Impressions: 247,532,320
Attention Score: 92.67
Attention Index: 90
National Airings: 936
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: Central Central, FOX
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.21M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$4.16M – Love, Simon

Impressions: 245,381,941
Attention Score: 92.27
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 863
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.24M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 11/28/17

$3.52M – Tomb Raider

Impressions: 216,654,778
Attention Score: 95.29
Attention Index: 129
National Airings: 602
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 30
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.56M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/28/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/06/2018 and 03/12/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

