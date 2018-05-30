Facebook Funds Comedy Series From Sarah Silverman and Group Nine’s JASH

Facebook is bringing more content to its Facebook Watch episodic-video platform, with the release of relationship-therapy spoof “Please Understand Me” from Sarah Silverman and Group Nine Media’s JASH.
The five-episode comedy series is executive produced and narrated by Silverman and created by Steven Feinartz (“The Bitter Buddha,” “SXSW Comedy with Natasha Leggero,” “Trump vs Bernie”) and Ahamed Weinberg (“Comedy Bang Bang,” “I Love You, America,” “Ahamed’s Ramadan Diary”).
Facebook is funding the series as part of its effort to bring TV-style programming — and advertising — to the social service’s massive user base. Group Nine declined to disclose terms of the pact for “Please Understand Me.”
The first two episodes of “Please Understand Me” debuted May 30 on facebook.com/PleaseUnderstandMe, with the remaining three segments to be released on following Wednesdays. The show also will be promoted by Group Nine’s Thrillist and Silverman.
In each episode, two mismatched comedians pretend to hash out the problems of their fake relationship — with a real therapist, who is in on the joke. The show is directed by Feinartz and Weinberg and produced by JASH, Silverman, and Amy Zvi.
“Ahamed and Steve have created something I’ve never seen before and I love getting to be a part of it,” Silverman said in a statement.
Discovery-backed Group Nine Media, a rollup of Thrillist, the Dodo, and Discovery’s Seeker, acquired JASH last fall.
The comedians featured in “Please Understand Me,” by episode, are:
- “Ismael & Steph,” starring Ismael Loutfi and Steph Tolev: A Muslim and a Christian are placed on this Earth with one ultimate purpose: to jump into things and figure out the important details later.
- “RORY AND NATALIE,” starring Rory Scovel and Natalie Palamides: Two siblings are sentenced to court-mandated therapy after a ridiculous clash over their deceased father’s inheritance.
- “CHAD AND JUZO” starring Chad Damiani and Juzo Yoshida: A Broom Master and his apprentice face their biggest spiritual test yet: the undeniable allure of a vacuum salesman.
- “FRED AND MO” starring Fred Melamed and Mo Collins: A TV Doctor’s free spirited new wife battles with her husband’s over-inflated ego.
- “PUNKIE AND AHAMED” starring Punkie Johnson and Ahamed Weinberg: Hopelessly mismatched but nonetheless committed, Ahamed and Punkie work through the struggles of pregnancy, alcoholism, and religion.