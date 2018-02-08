You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Condé Nast Entertainment Hires IMG's Sarah Napier to Head New Platform Development

Todd Spangler

Sarah Napier - Conde Nast Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Conde Nast Entertainment

Condé Nast Entertainment has tapped Sarah Napier, previously an exec in IMG’s original content group, as VP of development for new platforms for CNE digital video.

For Napier, it’s a return to CNE: In 2011, Condé Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff hired her to work in development, before she left to join IMG in 2015. Napier most recently was IMG’s senior director of development and strategy for original content, where she was responsible for developing and producing scripted and unscripted content across digital and traditional networks. Earlier in her career, she worked for Reveille and WME.

At Condé Nast Entertainment, Napier is based out of CNE’s L.A. office and reports to Teal Newland, senior VP of marketing and new platforms. Napier will be responsible for overseeing the evolution of CNE’s digital video business onto emerging platforms, including social media, over-the-top services, and virtual reality, with a specific focus on short-form scripted and unscripted content.

“Sarah’s experience in digital video and her history working with CNE makes her the perfect person to help us develop content for our partners at all of the new platforms,” Newland said in announcing the hire.

In 2017, CNE content generated 11.76 billion video views, up 161% from the year prior. The company says Condé Nast Entertainment has achieved profitability in its digital business ahead of schedule. CNE has produced series for Netflix, Investigation Discovery, Amazon, and other partnrs and currently has feature films in development with Sony and Fox Searchlight.

