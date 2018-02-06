You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tablo Launches DVR App for Cord Cutters on Samsung TVs

Janko Roettgers

Owners of Samsung smart TVs now have another way of watching shows from major TV networks like ABC, CBS and NBC: Tablo, the DVR for cord cutters, launched an app for Samsung TVs running the company’s Tizen operating system Tuesday.

The native app allows users to browse a program guide for over-the-air TV, schedule recordings and watch recorded shows — just like one would expect from a DVR like the one you’d rent from a cable company. Only, Tablo records over-the-air programming from broadcast networks, without the need of paying for cable.

Samsung TV owners still need Tablo’s DVR hardware in order to be able to record any programing. The company sells networked DVRs that can stream to multiple devices, including tablets and mobile phones, and previously also released apps for Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and other streaming devices.

Tablo is just one of a number of DVR makers looking to capitalize on consumers looking for alternatives to traditional cable TV. Others include Plex, which launched a DVR in late 2016, as well as Channelmaster, which recently introduced a new Android TV-based DVR solution.

