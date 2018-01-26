Samsung’s Next Flagship Phones Leak Ahead of February Unveil

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

CREDIT: Samsung / Venturebeat

Samsung announced earlier this week that it plans to unveil the new version of its Galaxy phones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in the end of February. On Friday, a leaked image revealed that the two phones will look very similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

First published by Venturebeat, the image shows a nearly bezel-free rounded display very similar to the existing Galaxy S8 models. Also still present: A dedicated button to summon Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays, respectively, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, according to Venturebeat. The larger model will feature 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, whereas the S9 will have only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

One of the more significant updates to last year’s models may be the camera — or at least that’s what Samsung is hinting at. When the company sent out an invite to media for the February unveil, it featured the tag line “The Camera. Reimagined.”

Samsung S9 invite

