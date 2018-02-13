You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Claims Growth on Low-Budget Digital Commercials

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots.

In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” campaign — have included ads for two auto companies, a series of spots for a national  insurer, and a telecom company.

“There have been too many digital spots that have been non-union,” she said. “And that is why we created the low-budget digital waiver — to increase work opportunities for our members. Some of the advertisers have never done involved with our union. Others have not done union work in a decade. They are now.”

Carteris also said SAG-AFTRA is holding member meetings about the campaign and urged members to tell the union about non-union commercials when they learn of them. She noted that members can do so anonymously.

“We have turned a bunch of non-union commercials into union jobs,” she said. “That is real money in members’ pockets.”

The ad industry’s Joint Policy Committee on Broadcast Talent Union Relations and SAG-AFTRA made the announcement Oct. 19, agreeing on a waiver to the current contract that applies only to productions with budgets of $50,000 and under — an area that’s currently mostly handled outside SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction.

Related

The union and industry reached a three-year deal on a new master contract in April, 2016. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 members and face discipline if they perform non-union work.

“After listening to the concerns of our signatories and with the JPC’s member needs in mind, both organizations have decided to offer a waiver for commercial digital low budget productions,” the two organizations said in October. “While a waiver of this scope is rare, the union and the JPC felt it necessary to create this waiver mid-contract to offer relief to ad agencies that are losing clients to non-signatory ad agencies on digital work. Our hope is that they will now be able to retain this work and maintain those highly creative and productive relationships with advertisers.”

More Digital

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Downplays Acquisition Chatter, Touting Platform's 'Independence'

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Claims Growth on Low-Budget Digital Commercials

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • YouTube Gavin Free - Meg Turney

    YouTube Star Couple Targeted by Gunman in Home-Invasion Attack

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • Lance Turner Republic Records

    Republic Drafts Twitter’s Head of Music Talent for West Coast Marketing Position

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • Code Media

    Turner CEO John Martin: DOJ to Lose Case Against AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • Armstrong Code Media

    Oath CEO Tim Armstrong Casts Doubt on Future of Go90

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

  • Facebook Watch - Behind the Wall

    NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Docu-Series Coming to Facebook Watch

    SAG-AFTRA is asserting that it’s seeing growth in digital low-budget commercial productions, four months after reaching a deal with the ad industry to allow union members to work on such spots. In a 90-second video sent to members Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said the spots under the deal — under its “Ads Go Union” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad