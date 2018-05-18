Britain’s Royal Family to Live-Stream Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding on YouTube, Facebook

There will be no shortage of ways to watch the historic royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19 — both on TV and online.

But if you want to get it straight from the horse’s mouth, as it were, fans worldwide can turn to the British Royal Family’s official broadcast, which will be streamed live on both YouTube and Facebook for free.

The Royal Family’s live-streams on YouTube and Facebook will carry footage of the wedding procession, Meghan and Harry’s marriage ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and wedding-day happenings along the way. The footage also will be available afterward on-demand.

On Facebook, the festivities will be available on The Royal Family’s official Facebook page (at facebook.com/TheBritishMonarchy) Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 6-10 a.m. ET. With Facebook Live users will be able to interact and discuss the events in real time, and individual groups will be able to watch the live broadcast together via Facebook’s Watch Party co-viewing feature.

On YouTube, the ceremony and related events will be live-streamed on the Royal Family’s official YouTube channel (available at this link).

Additionally, on Twitter, the Royal Family will post clips of significant moments and photos from the wedding throughout the day on @KensingtonRoyal, @RoyalFamily and @ClarenceHouse. The family also will share updates on its corresponding Instagram accounts: @TheRoyalFamily, @KensingtonRoyal, and @ClarenceHouse.

Royals watchers say Britain’s monarchy has more fully embraced social media in recent years, sharing details of the family’s goings-on directly on the internet. Needless to say, the strategy also means it can present its own, officially approved version of events — without any media criticism or commentary.

Meanwhile, Facebook also will feature ABC News’ five-hour special “Good Morning America” live broadcast of the royal wedding will be featured on Facebook Watch beginning at 5 a.m. ET at facebook.com/ABCNewsLive.