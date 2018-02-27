Rotten Tomatoes Names Time Out’s Joel Meares Top Editor

Rotten Tomatoes has a new editor-in-chief: Joel Meares, who joins the movie-reviews ranking and entertainment site from Time Out.

The Australia native will oversee Rotten Tomatoes editorial content, steering international growth and expansion to multiple platforms. Meares also is tasked with developing new editorial ideas and formats, events, franchises, and opportunities using the site’s analytical data and audience feedback.

Meares takes over for Matt Atchity, who exited at Rotten Tomatoes’ EIC last year to join the Young Turks Network as head of programming. Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, had served as interim editor-in-chief.

“I am immensely impressed by [Meares’] passion and commitment to film and television and the impact his opinions have had within larger cultural conversations,” Rotten Tomatoes VP Jeff Voris said in announcing the hire. “His track record at Time Out and elsewhere speaks for itself and we look forward to seeing him grow our editorial offerings for our passionate fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes is part of NBCUniversal’s Fandango, which acquired the movie-ranking site in 2016 from Warner Bros. Warner Bros. retains a 30% stake in Rotten Tomatoes.

Most recently, Meares served as global editor-in-chief of Time Out Digital, where he oversaw content strategy for all of the travel and city-guide publisher’s owned-and-operated properties and franchises, including flagship titles in London and New York. Before that, he headed content for the company in North America after a stint as editor of Time Out Sydney.

Previously, Meares was the arts editor of the Sydney Morning Herald and was a staff writer for the newspaper’s the(sydney) magazine. He has contributed to Wired, the Guardian, Travel + Leisure (Australia) and other publications, and wrote about politics and the media as associate editor for the Columbia Journalism Review. In 2015, Black Inc. published Meares’ first book, “We’re All Going to Die (Especially Me),” a collection of comedic essays.

Meares commented, “I am thrilled to begin working with the incredible team of film and television fanatics at Rotten Tomatoes. I have been a fan of their engaging editorial content and the trusted Tomatometer for years and look forward to continuing to grow the brand across all of its platforms.”

Meares holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a master of arts degree from the University of Sydney.