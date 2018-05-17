Rooster Teeth Orders Animated Horror-Comedy Series From Rob McElhenney

Rooster Teeth has greenlit animated dark comedy series “Spikeface” from RCG, the production shingle of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — the trio behind “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“Spikeface” will be produced in-house by Rooster Teeth Animation and will premiere in 2019 on Rooster Teeth’s subscription-streaming service, First, which is priced starting at $4.99 monthly.

McElhenney will executive produce the eight-episode original series, based on an idea by writers and executive producers Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld. 3 Arts Entertainment also will executive produce, along with Rooster Teeth co-founders Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns.

The series follows “one of the world’s great horror icons,” who slaughters a couple at a roadside motel — before he discovers they have a baby girl and decides to raise the orphan as his own. That pisses off his roommates, who also are iconic horror villains.

Casting and others details for the show have yet to be announced.

“So many of us at Rooster Teeth are huge fans of Rob and we can’t wait to help him and his team bring ‘Spikeface’ to life,” Rooster Teeth chief creative officer Burnie Burns said in a statement. Cheekily, he added that the deal “sends a really strong message to young people: if you study, work hard and produce over a decade of top-quality beloved network television programming, well then maybe you can get your own show on the internet too.”

McElhenney is repped by WME, 3 Arts and David Weber.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” began as a short-film project created by McElhenney, who recruited friends and fellow actors Day and Howerton to star in it. That turned into a TV series that aired on FX beginning in 2005, before moving to FXX in 2013. “Sunny,” which also stars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, has been renewed through its fourteenth season.

Rooster Teeth, which specializes in sci-fi and fandom content, also announced nine other series and pilots set that have premiered on or are coming to the SVOD service. Those include “Motor Knight,” co-produced with the internet animation group Flashgitz, and four new unscripted live-action shows including series from Rooster Teeth “let’s play” gaming groups Achievement Hunter and Funhaus.

Here’s a rundown of the Rooster Teeth’s slate of upcoming and recently premiered shows and pilots:

“Million Dollars, But…” Animated Series (pilot premieres May 29): An animated version of Rooster Teeth’s parlor-game show that finds out from three participants: What would you do for a million dollars

"Rooster Teeth's Murder Room" (pilot premieres May 31): In the future, the justice system is run by a council of four people — who must pass down an immediate death sentence to one of three murder suspects, aided only by an interactive crime-solving network known as "Jessica."

"Achievement Haunter" (pilot premiered May 17): Geoff Ramsey challenges the Achievement Hunter crew to explore a haunted location and draw out the lingering paranormal spirits, traveling to Texas' most famous haunted houses, asylums and abandoned locales.

"The Weird Place" (working title; premieres later in 2018): Unscripted four-episode reality show is set in a fictional universe that follows the Achievement Hunter team as they solve logic-based escape rooms that defy the laws of physics as we know them.

"Hardcore Tabletop" (premieres later in 2018): Unscripted competition show that takes nostalgic board games and brings the gameplay to a whole new level. In season 1, Achievement Hunter's Geoff Ramsey will pit his employees against each another in "the most intense, high-stakes Monopoly game of their lives," with real money and a real jail time.

Untitled Funhaus/Rooster Teeth Comedy Show (pilot set for fall 2018): The "smelly minds" of Funhaus and Rooster Teeth team up for a sketch comedy show.

"Branded" (pilot premiered May 10): When late bloomer Clark Dougan finally lands a job at a digital ad agency that specializes in viral videos, he soon realizes that his quirky co-workers might not be as competent or successful as they project.

"Motor Knight" (in development): An idealistic scribe struggles to show his off-the-rails knight that there's more to being a hero than subjugating peasants and having a wicked sick muscle car.

"GORQ's Quest" (premiered May 15): In 1983, Earth's top scientists tried to create a computer that could answer every question — but they ended up with GORQ (Generator of Random Questions), a robot so dumb and distracting he was imprisoned in his own universe. The show features comedians and personalities from the Rooster Teeth family who will try to help GORQ earn his freedom by playing his ridiculous question-based games.

Rooster Teeth is a division of Otter Media, which is jointly owned by AT&T and the Chernin Group.