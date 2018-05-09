Roku Posts Earnings Beat as Ads, Services Surpass Hardware Revenue

Meet the new Roku: The company best known for its streaming devices made more money with ads and licensing fees than with hardware sales for the first time in its corporate history this past quarter.

Roku generated $61.5 million with the sale of streaming pucks and sticks during the first quarter of this year, and $75.1 million with advertising and licensing fees. The company has long had the strategy to use its hardware as a way to grow its audience, and monetize that audience through advertising.

Roku generated a total revenue of $136.6 million during the first quarter, compared to $100.1 million during the same quarter last year. The company had net losses of $6.9 million, compared to $7.8 million a year ago. This translates to adjusted losses of $0.07 per share, compared to $1.79 a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of $128 million for the quarter, and losses of $0.15 per share.

The company ended the quarter with 20.8 million active accounts, with consumers streaming a collective 5.1 billion hours of audio and video via Roku’s platform in Q1. That’s up from 14.2 million active accounts, and 3.3 million streaming hours a year ago.Half of Roku’s new uses came from Roku smart TVs built by companies like TCL.

Developing.