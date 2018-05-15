Roku Displays FBI Warnings Instead of Netflix, YouTube Apps in Massive Outage

Roku streaming players and Roku TVs were affected by a massive outage Tuesday, with numerous users reporting on Twitter that they couldn’t load Netflix, YouTube and other channels on their devices.

Even stranger was what they got to see instead: a warning from the FBI, informing them that the channel in question had been removed “due to repeated claims of copyright infringement.”

Hey @rokusupport here is the message when trying to launch YouTube on my Roku TV. Has Roku removed the @YouTube app? This seems very odd to get a FBI warning. pic.twitter.com/i8mwznWZQx — willwinter (@willwinter) May 15, 2018

Other channels affected by the outage include FoxSportsGo and FandangoNow, according to user reports on Twitter.

Roku acknowledged the outage on its website, saying that it was “investigating and working toward a quick resolution.” On Twitter, the company’s support team suggested that affected users may have to install a system update to get their streaming device or Roku TV working again:

If you are seeing an error with your channels, please check for a system update. We are aware of an issue that could still be affecting certain channels, and you may need to try a system update later if your issue isn't resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) May 15, 2018

Roku has in the past displayed similar warnings after taking down private channels dedicated to streaming content from unauthorized sources. A Roku spokesperson told Variety Tuesday that the warning accidentally went up in this instance.

Developing.