Roku Adds Full Seasons of Shows From Showtime, Fox and Epix to Roku Channel

Roku continues to grow the catalog of its ad-supported Roku Channel: The company is adding full seasons of select shows from Showtime, Fox and Epix as well as other partners to the channel.

Some of the shows being added to the Roku Channel include the first seasons of Showtime’s “Billions,” “Ray Donovan” and “The Affair,” as well as Epix’ “Get Shorty.” Roku is also adding select episodes from Fox shows like “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection,” as well as nature and wildlife documentaries from Smithsonian Earth.

However, there’s a catch: These shows will only be available on the Roku Channel until May 20, which the company has been trying to coin “National Streaming Day” for the past couple of years. This time around, Roku isn’t just celebrating streaming TV — something most people don’t need a holiday for — but also the ten-year-anniversary of the first Roku player, which was released in 2008.

“For 10 years, Roku has facilitated the massive shift in the way people watch TV and we’re extremely proud of the contribution we’re making to streaming entertainment,” said Roku’s chief marketing officer Matthew Anderson in a statement.

To commemorate the anniversary, Roku is also slashing the prices of some of its products. The Roku Streaming Stick, which usually retails for $50, will be $10 off; the same is true for the Roku Ultra, which otherwise retails for $100. The Walmart-exclusive Roku Streaming Stick+ will even se a $15 price cut, after which it will sell for $55.

Roku first launched its Roku channel as an ad-supported VOD service on its own streaming devices and Roku TVs in September. Initially, the channel primarily focused on movies, with catalog titles from studios like Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros.

The company has since roughly the Roku Channel’s catalog, to the tune of 1000 titles. It also recently added live TV news from ABC News, Cheddar and People TV.