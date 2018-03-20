You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku Brings Ad-Supported Roku Channel to Samsung Smart TVs

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roku headquarters
CREDIT: Shutterstock / jejim

Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms.

“Roku has always been a leader in offering free entertainment options for our customers, and we’re excited to extend The Roku Channel to select Samsung TV customers,” said Roku’s senior VP Scott Rosenberg in a blog post.

Roku first launched the Roku Channel as an ad-supported video service on its own devices as well as Roku TVs manufactured by partners in September. The channel features catalog titles from Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers, among others, and quickly became one of the most-viewed ad-supported channels on the platform.

For Roku, bringing the Roku Channel to Samsung represents another opportunity to monetize its video inventory. The company is still best known for its iconic streaming devices, but Roku’s business model has been about building audiences and then monetizing these audiences via advertising. During the company’s fourth quarter, it generated 45 percent of its revenue with advertising and licensing fees.

Now that Roku Channel is streaming on Samsung TVs, the question is: Which platform will Roku target next? “We are looking at a variety of distribution opportunities but don’t have anything specific to share today,” a spokesperson told Variety Tuesday.

 

More Digital

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku Brings Ad-Supported Roku Channel to Samsung Smart TVs

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

  • 'Stranger Things, ''Jessica Jones' Are France's

    'Stranger Things,' 'Jessica Jones' Are France's Most Popular Digital Originals

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

  • Alliance of American Football - Charlie

    New Pro Football League Sets 2019 Debut With CBS Sports Pact

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

  • netflix streaming

    Stream Nation: U.S. Consumers Spend $2 Billion Monthly on Streaming Video Services

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

  • HMV Online Expands Into Original Series

    FilMart: HMV Online Expands Into Original Series Production

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

  • Alex Stamos

    Facebook Security Chief Reportedly Leaving Over Russia Probe Disagreement

    Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms. “Roku has always been a leader in offering free […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad