Roku Brings Ad-Supported Roku Channel to Samsung Smart TVs

Roku is spreading its wings beyond devices running its own software: The company will bring its ad-supported Roku Channel to select Samsung smart TVs this summer, it announced Tuesday. In October, Variety was first to report that Roku was looking to bring the channel to third-party platforms.

“Roku has always been a leader in offering free entertainment options for our customers, and we’re excited to extend The Roku Channel to select Samsung TV customers,” said Roku’s senior VP Scott Rosenberg in a blog post.

Roku first launched the Roku Channel as an ad-supported video service on its own devices as well as Roku TVs manufactured by partners in September. The channel features catalog titles from Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers, among others, and quickly became one of the most-viewed ad-supported channels on the platform.

For Roku, bringing the Roku Channel to Samsung represents another opportunity to monetize its video inventory. The company is still best known for its iconic streaming devices, but Roku’s business model has been about building audiences and then monetizing these audiences via advertising. During the company’s fourth quarter, it generated 45 percent of its revenue with advertising and licensing fees.

Now that Roku Channel is streaming on Samsung TVs, the question is: Which platform will Roku target next? “We are looking at a variety of distribution opportunities but don’t have anything specific to share today,” a spokesperson told Variety Tuesday.