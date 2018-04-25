New Privacy Policy Suggests Roku Channel Coming to Game Consoles, Third-Party Streaming Boxes

Roku has plans to bring its ad-supported Roku channel to many more third-party devices, recent tweaks in its privacy policy suggest. The channel could soon pop up on game consoles and streaming devices manufactured by other companies, according to those changes.

Roku updated its privacy policy ahead of the implementation of stricter European privacy laws next month. As part of that update, the company also offers users a way to opt out of personalized advertising on devices made by other companies. An opt-out page provided for users notes that “Roku may show you personalized ads on non-Roku OTT devices such as third party Smart TVs, set top boxes, media streaming devices, and gaming consoles.”

“We are looking at a variety of distribution opportunities for The Roku Channel but don’t have anything specific to share today,” a Roku spokesperson said via email.

Roku launched the Roku Channel as an ad-supported video-on-demand service on its own streaming devices as well as Roku TVs last September. The channel offers free, ad-supported access to over a thousand movies and TV show episodes from studios like Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Earlier this week, the company announced that it would add live news progamming from ABC News and others to the Roku Channel as well.

Roku also recently announced plans to bring the Roku Channel to Samsung smart TVs this summer. Variety was first to report about Roku’s plans to bring the channel to third-party devices in October.

By bringing the Roku Channel to game consoles and streaming devices made by other companies, the company is more squarely competing with other ad-supported streaming services like Sony’s Crackle and Tubi TV. Getting the channel in front of those additional audiences could ultimately help the company grow its advertising revenue while minimizing its reliance on its own streaming devices.

That’s especially noteworthy as others are extending their reach in the smart TV space: Just last week, Amazon announced a partnership with Best Buy to sell TV sets powered by the company’s Fire TV operating system in Best Buy stores across North America.