Robert Rodriguez VR Series Starring Michelle Rodriguez to Premiere This Summer

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has teamed up with actress Michelle Rodriguez on a new VR series dubbed “The Limit” that is set to premiere this summer. STXsurreal, the virtual reality (VR) division of STX Entertainment, announced Wednesday that it had wrapped production on the project.

‘The Limit” is being described as a short-form first-person POV action series. The show, which has been written, directed, and produced by Robert Rodriguez, is said to star Michelle Rodriguez as a “genetically enhanced weapon of mass destruction hellbent on destroying the covert agency that created her,” according to STXsurreal’s press sheet.

STX ventured into VR when it acquired Los Angeles-based VR startup Surreal in August of 2016. The VR division is now being led by Surreal’s co-founders Rick Rey and Andy Vick, who both previously worked as execs for Disney’s Maker Studios.

“’The Limit’ is a first-of-its kind series in a new format that delivers a blockbuster, lean-back cinematic experience that audiences can’t find anywhere else in the VR marketplace right now,” Rey said Wednesday.

The show is going to be released as a paid title on Surreal’s app this summer. There is no word yet on which headsets the studio plans to target, or how much it will charge for the title.