Rihanna Slams Snapchat Ad for Joking About Domestic Violence

Rihanna is speaking out about a game that appeared on Snapchat this week, asking users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

In a message posted on her Instagram story on Thursday, the singer wrote, “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb. You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”

She added, “This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them… but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet… you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Earlier in the week, Snapchat users noted an ad for the game “Would You Rather,” which questioned which of the artists they would prefer to hit. In 2009, Brown infamously assaulted Rihanna during an argument while they were dating, which he later pleaded guilty to.

In a statement to BBC, Snapchat apologized, saying “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.” The company has since removed the ad.