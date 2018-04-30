Richard Plepler, Don Lemon To Keynote Variety’s Entertainment and Technology NYC Summit

HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler and “CNN Tonight” anchor Don Lemon will be keynote speakers at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology NYC Summit. Held on Friday, the conference will explore how film, TV, gaming, music and digital media is being transformed by new technologies.

The Ent and Tech Summit will also include a keynote conversation with Chris Carey, head of sales for strategy and business development for Verizon Digital Media Services, and Joe Ambeault, senior vice president of product and technology for Discovery Communications.

“Variety is excited to examine the latest strategies to grow our entertainment industry, which is both challenged and inspired by technology’s great impact on their businesses,” said Andrew Wallenstein, co-editor- in-chief of Variety. “Ent & Tech New York is a crucial gathering to discuss brand storytelling, new TV business models, multi-platform advertising and marketing and more.”

The day-long event, held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, will also include speakers Lyle Schwartz, president of investment for North America GroupM; Jennifer Breithaupt, global consumer chief marketing officer for Citi; Katherine Sullivan, president of U.S. investment for Omnicom; Kristen Naiman, senior vice president of brand creative for Kate Spade and Co; Kristi Argyilan, senior vice president of marketing for Target; Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brand officer for Discovery Communications; Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios; Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks; Saigin Govender, head of Alexa News for Amazon; Ben Lerer, CEO of Group Nine Media and Dan Nguyen, publisher for BuzzFeed.

Registration info can be found here.