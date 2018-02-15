TBS Premieres ‘Final Space’ on the Front Page of Reddit (EXCLUSIVE)

The first episode of Olan Rogers’ new animated science fiction show “Final Space” is premiering on the front page of Reddit Thursday night, eleven days before making its debut on television. It’s the first time Reddit has ever hosted such a TV show premiere.

“Final Space” is the story of an astronaut named Gary Space who is joined by his alien sidekick on a journey to the end of the universe. The show is set to hit the airwaves on February 26. On Thursday, TBS is going to advertise the show on Reddit’s front page, complete with a promoted post that will include a video player to stream the first episode starting at 8pm ET (5pm PT).

The stream won’t be accessible on mobile devices; users will instead be told to use Reddit’s desktop experience to tune in. Following the Reddit premiere, Rogers will drop by the popular television subreddit for one of the site’s signature collaborative “ask me anything” (AMA) interviews at 8:30pm ET.

“A part of our digital strategy for the show is to sample and distribute content on a platform like Reddit where our target audience is already viewing animated series,” said Turner’s SVP of brand marketing for TBS & TNT Missy Chambless. “We’re always looking for more access points and creative ways beyond the linear experience for audiences to discover our shows and brand.”

Turner has experimented with similar online premieres on YouTube and elsewhere in the past. However, this is the first time any TV network has premiered a show on Reddit, which speaks to the growing pop-culture influence of the service that also likes to call itself “the front page of the internet.” Reddit claims to have over 330 million monthly active users, and regularly drives huge amounts of traffic to sites that are linked to on its front page.