You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Time Inc.’s Former President of Digital Jen Wong Joins Reddit as COO

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
jen wong

Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday.

“Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the world, her experience and vision will help carry Reddit’s momentum forward in the years to come,” said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman in a statement.

Before joining Reddit, Wong worked for over two years at Time Inc. as president of digital and COO. Among other things, she headed the Foundry, the company’s branded content studio. Before that, Wong served for over 4 years as Popsugar’s Chief Business Officer, and for close to 2 years as AOL Media’s global head of business operations.

Wong’s new gig will have her oversee the company’s business strategy out if its New York offices. A key part of that work will be building out Reddit’s advertising platform, as well as strengthening diversity and inclusion within the company.

Reddit has a community unlike any other on the internet, where people can be themselves and have authentic conversations,” Wong said in a statement. “This honesty can be intimidating, whether you’re a new user or an advertiser, but I believe it’s not only the reason behind Reddit’s success, but the future of the internet as a whole.”

More Digital

  • jen wong

    Time Inc.'s Former President of Digital Jen Wong Joins Reddit as COO

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Oculus and Facebook Tweak Privacy Tools Ahead of GDPR Deadline

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • Beth MatthewsASCAP Pop Awards, Show, Los

    ASCAP Distributes $1 Billion to Members for the First Time

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • Sloane Stephens of the USA in

    Amazon Nabs U.S. Open Tennis Broadcast Rights for U.K., Ireland in Five-Year Deal

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • Mariale Marrero - CAA

    Bilingual YouTube Star Mariale Marrero Signs With CAA

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Shares Crushed After Disclosing Pricing of Stock Sale

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

  • Netflix - Mobile Previews

    Netflix's New 30-Second Mobile Previews Look Like Snapchat and Instagram Stories

    Reddit has recruited a digital media insider for a key exec position: Jen Wong, who most recently served as president of digital and COO of Time Inc., is joining Reddit as its new COO, the company announced Thursday. “Jen is a seasoned digital veteran and successful executive at some of the biggest media companies in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad