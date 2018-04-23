‘Red vs. Blue’ Producer Rooster Teeth Opens Up in London (EXCLUSIVE)

Rooster Teeth, the company behind hit digital sci-fi comedy “Red vs. Blue” and anime-style series “RWBY,” is opening up shop in London as it builds its international presence. The Fullscreen-owned company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, but wants to build closer links with fans in the U.K. and Europe, and is looking to find new talent in Britain.

Eric Cherry will run the London outpost and build a team based in the English capital. His remit extends to building a presence in the U.K. and more broadly in international markets, across programming, licensing, consumer products, and live events. Cherry has been working with Rooster Teeth since 2008. He will also work to expand its SVOD service, FIRST, internationally.

Matt Hullum, cofounder and CEO of Rooster Teeth said the U.K. will be a “proving ground” as the company as expands internationally. “Building communities is a goal and we’ve done a good job in the U.K. but know we could do more,” Hullum told Variety. “The talent and community piece in the U.K. has been underserved and we wanted to correct that.”

The company has already successfully tested the waters in the U.K. with over 15,000 attendees heading to a London edition of its RTX gaming event held in October 2017.

With U.S.-U.K. sensibilities and programming tastes closely matched, Hullum said developing talent out of the U.K. is a key part of the plan.

The company is already working with “The Inbetweeners” star James Buckley whose “Completed it Mate” digital gaming channel became part of Rooster Teeth’s network last year. The star has also appeared on Rooster Teeth’s other gaming services and at RTX London. Gavin Free, the British digital producer and host of “The Slow Mo Guys,” is also in the Rooster Teeth fold.

Rooster Teeth has almost 40 million subscribers across its YouTube channels and usually launches new shows on FIRST, and then free-to-view platforms. It has a first-run programming deal with Facebook for a pair of series on the social media network’s Watch platform, a version of its comedic party-game series “Million Dollars, But…” and a DIY prop-making show, “Master & Apprentice.”

Its slate of upcoming projects includes “gen:LOCK,” an anime-style series from the team behind “RWBY.” It is also has horror-comedy film “Blood Fest,” which is helmed by Owen Egerton and premiered at SXSW.