‘Ready Player One’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Ready Player One
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Ready Player One.”

Ads placed for the Spielberg-helmed sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.51 million through Sunday for 675 national ad airings on 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Mar. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including TBS, CBS and Comedy Central, and during programming such as the 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, NCAA Tip-Off and Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Just behind “Ready Player One” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising,” which saw 1,312 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.67 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Sherlock Gnomes” (EMV: $4.31 million), Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” ($3.8 million) and Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” ($3.41 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” has the best iSpot Attention Index (134) in the ranking, getting 34% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.51M – Ready Player One

Impressions: 288,640,266
Attention Score: 89.90
Attention Index: 75
National Airings: 675
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: TBS, CBS
Creative Versions: 30
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.41M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$5.67M – Pacific Rim Uprising

Impressions: 390,059,908
Attention Score: 91.41
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 1,312
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 41
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.69M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$4.31M – Sherlock Gnomes

Impressions: 375,394,370
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 124
National Airings: 1,368
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: Nick, ABC
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.67M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/12/18

$3.8M – Rampage

Impressions: 148,236,023
Attention Score: 94.80
Attention Index: 132
National Airings: 318
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: CBS, TBS
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.27M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$3.41M – Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Impressions: 267,683,231
Attention Score: 95.00
Attention Index: 134
National Airings: 698
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: NBC, BRAVO
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.25M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/05/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/19/2018 and 03/25/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

