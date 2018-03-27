‘Ready Player One’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Ready Player One.”

Ads placed for the Spielberg-helmed sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.51 million through Sunday for 675 national ad airings on 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Mar. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including TBS, CBS and Comedy Central, and during programming such as the 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, NCAA Tip-Off and Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Just behind “Ready Player One” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising,” which saw 1,312 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.67 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Sherlock Gnomes” (EMV: $4.31 million), Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” ($3.8 million) and Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” ($3.41 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” has the best iSpot Attention Index (134) in the ranking, getting 34% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).