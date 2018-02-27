You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ready Player One’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Ready Player One
CREDIT: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Ready Player One.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi Steven Spielberg movie had an estimated media value of $9.66 million through Sunday for 70 national ad airings on 13 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized reaching sports fans, with program-specific budget during Winter Olympics telecasts, College Basketball and UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Stephens, and network-specific budget allocated heavily across NBC, NBC Sports and Fox.

Just behind “Ready Player One” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Red Sparrow,” which saw 1,469 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $9.4 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising” (EMV: $8.19 million), followed by Warner Bros.’ “Tomb Raider” ($5.7 million) and “Game Night” ($5.43 million), round out the chart.

Notably, “Pacific Rim Uprising” had the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$9.66M – Ready Player One

Impressions: 141,621,737
Attention Score: 87.41
Attention Index: 58
National Airings: 70
Networks: 13
Most Spend On: NBC, NBC Sports
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.29M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$9.4M – Red Sparrow

Impressions: 522,454,154
Attention Score: 90.01
Attention Index: 73
National Airings: 1,469
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: NBC, NBC Sports
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.27M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 01/06/18

$8.19M – Pacific Rim Uprising

Impressions: 150,405,474
Attention Score: 93.30
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 152
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: NBC, NBC Sports
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.17M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$5.7M – Tomb Raider

Impressions: 158,795,040
Attention Score: 91.63
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 268
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, AMC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.81M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/28/17

$5.43M – Game Night

Impressions: 274,014,905
Attention Score: 91.78
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 431
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, NBC Sports
Creative Versions: 48
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/19/2018 and 02/25/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

