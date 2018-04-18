‘Rampage’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Rampage.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $5.47 million through Sunday for 1,110 national ad airings on 52 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 9-15. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and CBS, and during programming including NBA Basketball, Empire and The Big Bang Theory.

Just behind “Rampage” in second place: Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which saw 469 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.18 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Truth or Dare” (EMV: $3.02 million), STX Entertainment’s “I Feel Pretty” ($2 million) and Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Super Troopers 2” ($1.8 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “I Feel Pretty” has the best iSpot Attention Index (114) in the ranking, getting 14% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related Wakanda Takes the Lead in New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Extended Teaser Major Studios Will Need to Wrestle Disney to Get a Piece of Popcorn Season