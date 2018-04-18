‘Rampage’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Rampage.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $5.47 million through Sunday for 1,110 national ad airings on 52 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 9-15. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and CBS, and during programming including NBA Basketball, Empire and The Big Bang Theory.
Just behind “Rampage” in second place: Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which saw 469 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.18 million.
TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Truth or Dare” (EMV: $3.02 million), STX Entertainment’s “I Feel Pretty” ($2 million) and Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Super Troopers 2” ($1.8 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “I Feel Pretty” has the best iSpot Attention Index (114) in the ranking, getting 14% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.47M – Rampage
$3.18M – Avengers: Infinity War
$3.02M – Truth or Dare
$2M – I Feel Pretty
$1.8M – Super Troopers 2
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/09/2018 and 04/15/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.