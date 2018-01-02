Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ Tops Spotify’s New Year’s Eve List

Post Malone’s “rockstar” was the most-streamed song on Spotify on New Year’s Eve, according to results released by the company Tuesday. The song, which had racked up more than 621 million total streams at press time, was the most popular song played globally on Dec. 31, 2017, and was followed by Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and then Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.”

The company also released New Year’s Eve top 10s for both the U.S. and the world, posted below. The tracks are all current so presumably catalog songs were not included, but a rep did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for specific details.

Spotify’s Top 10 tracks streamed on New Year’s Eve 2017/2018 globally:

Post Malone – “rockstar”

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Selena Gomez, Marshmello – “Wolves”

Eminem – “River” (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Maroon 5 – “What Lovers Do” (feat. SZA)

Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” (Remix featuring Justin Bieber)

Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Spotify’s Top 10 tracks streamed on New Year’s Eve 2017/2018 in the US

Post Malone – “rockstar”

G-Eazy – “No Limit”

Post Malone – “I Fall Apart”

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” (feat. 21 Savage)

Lil Pump – “Gucci Gang”

G-Eazy, Halsey – “Him & I” (with Halsey)

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Metro Boomin, Offset – “Ric Flair Drip”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Post Malone – “Candy Paint”