Pluto TV Taps Ex-Turner Sports Sales Exec Rich Calacci as First Chief Revenue Officer

Over-the-top free TV company Pluto TV has named its first chief revenue officer: Rich Calacci, formerly senior VP of sales for Turner Sports and CRO of Bleacher Report.

Calacci will be based in Pluto TV’s New York office, reporting to CEO and co-founder Tom Ryan.

“We were looking for someone who knows both the TV business and the digital video marketplace, in addition to having an entrepreneurial spirit. With Rich, we found that triple combination,” Ryan said in announcing the hire.

In addition, Pluto TV has hired two other TV sales execs — Harold Morgenstern, who will serve as head of national ad sales, and Matt Katrosar as head of West Coast advertising sales. In the next few months, Pluto TV will open national ad sales offices in Detroit and Chicago. Raoul Marinescu, who joined the company as head of sales last year, is now VP of revenue partnerships, responsible for leading media partnerships, programmatic and ad-ops teams.

Calacci’s hire is the latest move by Ryan to fill out Pluto TV’s executive ranks. In January, the company announced the hiring of Mike Drath as COO and CFO and Jeff Shultz as chief business officer.

Prior to joining Bleacher report in 2011, Calacci spent 15 years at CBS Interactive, most recently as SVP of advertising sales, for properties including CBSSports.com, CBSSports.com College Network, MaxPreps.com and CBS Sports Mobile.

Morgenstern previously spent almost 15 years at Discovery, where he oversaw digital advertising, linear and network sales teams. Prior to Discovery, he held various ad sales roles at Excite Networks, ESPN and CBS Television Network. He reports to Calacci.

Katrosar, most recently director of West Coast sales for CBS Interactive, reports to Morgenstern. Katrosar is based out of Pluto TV’s Los Angeles headquarters, responsible for all agency and client coverage across the West Coast and Southwest territories.

Launched in 2014, Pluto TV aggregates 100-plus live channels and offers thousands of on-demand titles, all available on a free, ad-supported service.

The company has raised more than $51 million in funding, including a $5 million investment from Samsung Ventures in 2017. Other investors include USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, UTA, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, and Pritzker Group.