Plex Is Bringing Its VR App to the Gear VR

Media center app maker Plex is quite literally doubling down on virtual reality (VR): After launching an app for Google’s Daydream VR headset in January, Plex launched its Plex VR app on Samsung’s Gear VR headset Thursday.

Plex VR allows users to access their personal media collections in virtual reality, and stream movies and TV shows directly to their headset. The app presents video streams in a virtual living room setting, and comes with some social functionality to allow VR co-viewing. Plus, users can also spill their drinks, throw popcorn at the screen and other shenanigans without leaving any real-world stains.

Plex also supports 360-degree videos as well as traditional 3D out of the box, and transcodes media on the fly for the right formats and bit rates.

The new Plex app for Gear VR can be downloaded for free from the Oculus Store on Gear VR, and is expected to run on the soon-top-be launched Oculus Go headset as well. Usage of the app is free, but anyone who wants to make use of the co-viewing feature beyond a 7-day trial has to subscribe to Plex’s premium Plex Pass.

