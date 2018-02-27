You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Planet of the Apes’ VR Game Coming to Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR This April

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Crisis on Planet of the Apes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foxnext VR

Planet of the Apes” fans soon get to step into the world of the iconic movie franchise, thanks to a new virtual reality (VR) game dubbed “Crisis on the Planet of the Apes.” The game, which will cost $14.99, will be released on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR  on April 3.

The first-person game, which is set in-between the “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” movies, lets players experience the world of the franchise from the perspective of an ape who has been captured by humans, and now has to escape from their research facility.

“Crisis on the Planet of the Apes” will be the first VR game to be released by 20th Century Fox’s Foxnext VR Studio, the VR-focused subsidiary that’s part of the Foxnext digital content division. The game was produced in partnership with UK-based Imaginati Studios, and was first announced at CES 2017.

“VR has always held the promise of bringing together the cinematic storytelling of film and the deeply immersive interactivity of games. ‘Crisis on the Planet of the Apes’ VR takes this potential to the next level,” said Foxnext VR Studio senior VP and GM Brendan Handler. “We set out to give the fan a lead role in this dark Planet of the Apes world – to feel the ape’s strength, power and movement as he fights his way to safety.”

Fox has been one of the early supporters of VR, and produced a number of titles to both promote the studio’s franchises as well as explore commercial opportunities for the new medium. The studio’s first commercial foray into VR was “The Martian VR Experience” in early 2016. More recently, Foxnext released a Felix and Paul-produced behind-the-scenes VR experience for Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs”.

