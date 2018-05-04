‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Creator Phil Rosenthal, David Wild to Launch Podcast ‘Naked Lunch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Phil Rosenthal and David Wild have partnered with Cadence13 on a new podcast titled “Naked Lunch,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The new weekly podcast will see the two long-time friends inviting some of the biggest names in television, film, theater, music and more to join them revealing conversations and an actual free lunch. One of their first guests will be comedy legend Carl Reiner, pictured above with the two hosts. The series, launching this summer, will be available across multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeart, Stitcher, TuneIn and more.

“The show is called ‘Naked Lunch’ because we will all be completely naked,” Rosenthal and Wild say. “Luckily for the audience, this is only a podcast.”

Rosenthal is best known for creating the hit CBS comedy series “Everybody Loves Raymond”. He was the showrunner for all nine years of the show’s run, which ended in 2005. It was nominated for over 70 Emmy awards, winning 15, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series. Rosenthal’s first travel food series, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having,” premiered on PBS in fall 2015. He is also the creator and host of “Somebody Feed Phil,” a new unscripted documentary series that debuted on Netflix last January.

“Over the course of their illustrious careers, Phil Rosenthal and David Wild have cultivated relationships with outstanding individuals across the creative arts, “ said Chris Corcoran, chief content officer of Cadence13. “Each episode will feature our hosts in conversation over lunch with some of the biggest names in film, television, theater, and music.”

Wild is an Emmy-nominated television writer and producer, a best-selling author and a contributing editor to Rolling Stone. He was also the host of Bravo’s music interview series “Musicians” and has more recently been featured in Playtime’s “The Sixties,” “The Seventies,” “The Eighties” and “The Nineties” and is soon to be seen in “The 2000s” on CNN. Wild has also written liner notes essays for dozens of artists including the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Van Morrison. His best-selling books include 1994’s “Friends: The Official Companion,” “The Showrunners,” and “Diary of A Player” with country superstar Brad Paisley.