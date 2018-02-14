‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.”

Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and Univision, and during programming such as SpongeBob SquarePants, the 2018 Winter Olympics and This Is Us.

Just behind “Peter Rabbit” in second place: Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which saw 731 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.63 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed” (EMV: $4.78 million), Lionsgate’s “Early Man” ($4.25 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The 15:17 to Paris” ($3.68 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Early Man” had the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



