You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Rabbit trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.”

Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and Univision, and during programming such as SpongeBob SquarePants, the 2018 Winter Olympics and This Is Us.

Just behind “Peter Rabbit” in second place: Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which saw 731 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.63 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed” (EMV: $4.78 million), Lionsgate’s “Early Man” ($4.25 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The 15:17 to Paris” ($3.68 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Early Man” had the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.75M – Peter Rabbit

Impressions: 508,974,520
Attention Score: 93.72
Attention Index: 102
National Airings: 1,623
Networks: 45
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.42M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 11/21/17

$6.63M – Black Panther

Impressions: 395,195,607
Attention Score: 94.54
Attention Index: 114
National Airings: 731
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 45
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.04M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 06/09/17

$4.78M – Fifty Shades Freed

Impressions: 475,237,130
Attention Score: 91.32
Attention Index: 73
National Airings: 1,023
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.67M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/31/17

$4.25M – Early Man

Impressions: 319,526,492
Attention Score: 95.30
Attention Index: 126
National Airings: 652
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.36M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 01/20/18

$3.68M – The 15:17 to Paris

Impressions: 388,883,649
Attention Score: 86.38
Attention Index: 47
National Airings: 837
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 33
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.99M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/25/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/05/2018 and 02/11/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Digital

  • Peter Rabbit trailer

    ‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Ryan Murphy Pose FX

    Ryan Murphy Inks Mammoth Overall Deal With Netflix

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Kevin Mayer Disney Code Media

    Disney’s Kevin Mayer Stays Mum on Taking Top Job at ESPN

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Activision Blizzard

    California Risks Losing Its Lead in the Video Game Industry

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Magic Leap One - goggles

    Magic Leap Partners With Turner, NBA on Mixed Reality Basketball Content

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Downplays Acquisition Chatter, Touting Platform's 'Independence'

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Claims Growth on Low-Budget Digital Commercials

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.” Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $6.75 million through Sunday for 1,623 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad