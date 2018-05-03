You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Stock Up on Growth of Paying Subscriptions, Revenue in Q1

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pandora is displayed above a post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Pandora is getting ready to take on rivals Spotify, Apple Music and others, offering a monthly $10 streaming music service, but also a cheaper option. On, the company signed licensing deals with Sony Music, Universal Music Group and several independent record labelsPandora Media New Services, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers.

The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter last year.

Pandora ended Q1 with 5.63 million paying subscribers, and grew its paid subscriber base 19 percent year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $104.7 million, whereas advertising brought in $214.57 million.

Last year’s results still included revenue from Ticketfly, the ticketing subsidiary the company sold last year, as well as subscription revenue from New Zealand and Australia, markets the company has since exited. Without those revenue sources, Pandora would have generated $285.32 million during Q1 of 2017, which led the company to announce a 12 percent year-over-year revenue increase Thursday.

The company had a net loss of $131.7 million during Q1, compared to $132.3 million a year ago. This translates to losses of $0.55 per share.

Analysts had expected Pandora to book $303 million in revenue for the quarter, and losses of $0.38 per share.

Developing.

More Digital

  • Twitter Logo

    Twitter Reveals Password Bug, Recommends Users Change Passwords

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • Pandora is displayed above a post

    Pandora Stock Up on Growth of Paying Subscriptions, Revenue in Q1

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • pocket casts

    NPR, This American Life, WBEZ and WNYC Buy Podcasting App Pocket Casts

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • Jamie Foxx Happytime Murders

    Jamie Foxx's Celebrity Talk Show 'Off Script' Premiere Date Set

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • Sonos May Introduce Smart Soundbar at

    Sonos Invites Media to June 6 Hardware Event

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • Snapchat Star Wars 3D Bitmoji Lens

    Snapchat, Despite Redesign Woes, Keeps Adding Media Partners — Including Disney's 'Star Wars'

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

  • Zola - Today show wedding John

    Comcast Leads $100 Million Round in Zola, Wedding-Registry Startup, Joined by NBCU

    Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers. The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad