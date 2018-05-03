Pandora Stock Up on Growth of Paying Subscriptions, Revenue in Q1

Investors sent Pandora’s stock up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported better-than expected Q1 2018 revenue numbers. Pandora’s earnings release also showed a growing base of paying subscribers.

The company generated $319.2 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, compared to$316 million during the same quarter last year.

Pandora ended Q1 with 5.63 million paying subscribers, and grew its paid subscriber base 19 percent year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $104.7 million, whereas advertising brought in $214.57 million.

Last year’s results still included revenue from Ticketfly, the ticketing subsidiary the company sold last year, as well as subscription revenue from New Zealand and Australia, markets the company has since exited. Without those revenue sources, Pandora would have generated $285.32 million during Q1 of 2017, which led the company to announce a 12 percent year-over-year revenue increase Thursday.

The company had a net loss of $131.7 million during Q1, compared to $132.3 million a year ago. This translates to losses of $0.55 per share.

Analysts had expected Pandora to book $303 million in revenue for the quarter, and losses of $0.38 per share.

Developing.