You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Brings Premium Service to the Web

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pandora Premium web
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pandora

Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices.

Premium users can use the new web experience to search for and listen to individual songs as well as entire albums. They can also access their music library and edit and listen to playlists. This also includes Pandora’s playlist-generation feature, which automatically populates playlists with matching songs based on the service’s music genome database.

Pandora - Premium on the web
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pandora

Pandora first launched its $10 premium tier in March of 2017. The company initially marketed the new premium tier aggressively to compete with Spotify and Apple Music, but has since dialed back these efforts. Instead, Pandora is now treating Premium more as a defensive move to keep users who want more than just personalized radio from abandoning the service.

In addition, Pandora has also been bringing some of its premium features to its free users, allowing them to access limited on-demand functionality after watching some video ads. The launch of Premium on the web could ultimately help to do the same there, and thus provide a way for the company to sell more video ads at higher rates to advertisers.

More Digital

  • Pandora Premium web

    Pandora Brings Premium Service to the Web

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

  • Adaptive Studios - Marc Joubert, Perrin

    AMC Networks Leads Adaptive Studios $16.5 Million Funding Round

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

  • LiveLike

    Social VR Sports Startup LiveLike Raises $9.6 Million

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

  • most-beautiful-island-amazon-video-direct

    Amazon Brings Film Festival Stars Program to Berlin

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

  • Mars Reel -Brandon and Bradley Deyo

    USA Today Expands Deal With Mars Reel for High-School Basketball Content

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple iOS 11 Bug Can Crash iPhone Messaging Apps, Disable Devices

    Pandora’s premium subscription tier went live on the web Thursday, giving subscribers who pay $10 a month full access to a Spotify-like experience on their desktop computers. The launch of the new web experience comes about a year after the company first launched its premium service on mobile devices. Premium users can use the new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad