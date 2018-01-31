You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Is Laying Off 5% of Its Employees

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pandora
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually.

According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a region that has lower costs than the company’s headquarters in Oakland, Calif.

The company — which has struggled to compete against rivals including Spotify and Apple Music — currently has 2,488 employees, according to data from Thomson Reuters. That means Pandora is shedding about 124 jobs.

Pandora shares rose 3% in after-hours trading Wednesday on the announcement, after closing up 3.7% earlier at $4.78 per share.

“We have an aggressive plan in place that includes strategic investments in our priorities: ad-tech, product, content, partnerships and marketing,” Pandora CEO Roger Lynch, who took the helm last fall after heading Dish Network’s Sling TV, said in a statement. “I am confident these changes will enable us to drive revenue and listener growth.”

The company’s board approved the plan on Jan. 11, and affected employees were informed of the plan on Wednesday, according to an 8-K filing with the SEC. Pandora expects the restructuring to be substantially completed by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Pandora estimated that total costs and cash expenditures for the layoffs will be $6.5 million to $8.5 million, substantially all of which are related to employee severance and benefits costs.

Last year, Pandora laid off about 50 employees after it decided to shut down operations in Australia and New Zealand.

More Digital

  • Pandora

    Pandora Is Laying Off 5% of Its Employees

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • DIRECTV-NOW-on-Roku

    Amid Satellite TV Drop, DirecTV Now Streaming Service Hits 1.2 Million Subscribers

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Says It's Cutting Down on Viral Videos as 2017 Revenue Tops $40 Billion

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • AMC Networks Names Craig Engler GM

    AMC Networks Names Craig Engler GM of SVOD Service Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • EA Star Wars Battlefront II -

    EA Posts Poor Sales for 'Star Wars: Battlefront II,' Teases Return of Microtransactions

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • YouTube TV Strikes Unprecedented Deal for

    YouTube TV Strikes Unprecedented Deal for Pro Sports TV Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Switch Outsells Wii U in 10 Months

    Pandora is pink-slipping about 5% of its workforce, a move the streaming-music company said will help it save $45 million annually. According to Pandora, the restructuring will shift employee resources to focus on ad-tech and audience development efforts and will combine certain roles. Pandora also announced plans to expand its presence and workforce in Atlanta, a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad