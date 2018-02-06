You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Promotes David Gerbitz to Chief Operating Officer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Gerbitz

Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch.

Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. He previously worked at Yahoo, most recently as VP of global mid market and SMB sales. Before that, Gerbitz worked for close to a decade for Microsoft.

Gerbitz’s promotion comes as Pandora is going through a restructuring that includes layoffs of around 5% of its workforce — a step that is meant to help the company save $45 million annually. The company also shift some of its efforts from Oakland, Calif. to Atlanta, where it hopes to hire less expensive talent.

CEO Roger Lynch recently told Variety that Pandora had to execute better to be successful. “We have the best collection of assets in the business. We under-leveraged them in the past,” he said. Lynch also said that Pandora would be adding more podcasts to its streaming service, and outlined plans to build what he called “the equivalent of the podcast genome project.”

More Digital

  • David Gerbitz

    Pandora Promotes David Gerbitz to Chief Operating Officer

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom

    Viacom Acquiring VidCon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • apple music

    Apple Music Now Has 36 Million Subscribers

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    Hulu Says Super Bowl Live-Streaming Outage Was Caused by Program-Extension Glitch

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • Eye

    Intel's Augmented Reality Glasses Project Information Onto Your Retina

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • Amazon Alexa - Super Bowl Anthony

    Super Bowl Ads: YouTube Reveals Top 10 Most-Viewed Spots

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    Music streaming service Pandora has promoted David Gerbitz, who previously served as the company’s executive VP of revenue operations, to the chief operating officer (COO) role. Gerbitz is replacing former COO Sara Clemens, who left the company in December to become COO at Twitch. Gerbitz joined Pandora in July of 2014, according to his Linkedin profile. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad